Joo Sang-wook Takes a Three-Night, Four-Day Reward Trip to Guam After 'Manager Kim' Becomes a Huge Hit: "Airfare, Accommodation and Breakfast Are Free"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Joo Sang-wook revealed behind-the-scenes details of the reward trip to Guam he took after the drama 'Manager Kim' became a hit.

Joo Sang-wook and Chae Jung-an appeared as guests on the JTBC variety show 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator since 2014,' which aired on the 27th.

While discussing the popularity of 'Manager Kim,' in which he starred, Joo Sang-wook revealed that he had taken a reward trip. He said, "I went to Guam for three nights and four days," and shared details about the vacation.

After hearing this, Chae Jung-an asked, "Is everything free if you go there?" She then asked, "Don't you split the bill?" Her candid remarks drew laughter.

Joo Sang-wook explained, "Airfare, accommodation and breakfast are included." He then added, "I haven't heard the term 'N-bbang' in such a long time. Can that go on air?" His comment turned the set into a sea of laughter.

Meanwhile, the SBS drama 'Manager Kim,' starring Joo Sang-wook, enjoyed tremendous popularity, recording a peak viewership rating of 23%.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.