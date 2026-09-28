Kim Jung-eun Reveals She Currently Weighs 55kg, Opens Up About Diet Struggles: "If I Keep Eating Squid, It's Gone"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kim Jung-eun revealed her current weight and shared her own method of controlling her appetite while dieting.

The first contestant appeared on the MBN show "Queen Maker," which premiered on the 27th, with Kim Jung-eun serving as the host.

The 48-year-old woman who appeared as the contestant that day revealed that she had once been nicknamed "the Sung Yuri of Hong-eun-dong" in her 20s. She said, "I was at my most beautiful when I was 21," adding that she was 175cm tall and weighed 55kg at the time.

Kim Jung-eun, who is about 5cm shorter than the contestant, said, "I currently weigh 55kg," expressing amazement at the contestant's former weight of 55kg at a height of 175cm.

The contestant also opened up about how her weight had risen sharply. She said, "I've remained overweight since my 40s," and revealed that she had tried various types of diet supplements.

She once reduced her weight to the 80-kilogram range, but stopped dieting after losing strength and developing lethargy. Her weight then rose again, eventually surpassing 100kg. She is currently 174cm tall and weighs 106.7kg, with a waist measurement of 50.3 inches. She also revealed that she had developed high blood pressure, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, lower-back disc disease and knee arthritis after gaining weight, drawing concern from viewers.

Her eating habits were also problematic. Although the contestant was eating a vegetable-centered meal from the morning, the amount she normally ate was excessively small.

Watching this, Kim Jung-eun shared her own dieting experience. She said, "I can endure everything, but I need something to chew on."

She continued, saying that when she starts chewing while thinking, "I'll eat just three strips of squid," she begins to feel full. However, she added humorously, "If I keep eating it, it's gone. I've eaten it all."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.