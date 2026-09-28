Don Spike Announces Festival Appearance After Drug Conviction... Will His Donation for Drug Recovery Win Back Fans?

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Can composer Don Spike's donation win back fans who have turned away from him?

Don Spike said on his account on the 28th, "I will be joining the EDC Korea festival in Incheon Metropolitan City on October 3 and 4."

He plans to set up a pop-up store for his restaurant at the EDC Korea festival held at Inspire in Incheon Metropolitan City. Don Spike also announced, "A portion of the sales proceeds will be donated to an association dedicated to drug addiction recovery and rehabilitation."

Don Spike was arrested on September 26, 2022, at a hotel in Gangnam District, Seoul, on suspicion of possessing and using methamphetamine. Authorities found 30 grams of methamphetamine at the scene, an amount equivalent to 666 doses. Don Spike was accused of purchasing narcotics worth a total of KRW 45 million on nine occasions between late 2021 and 2022, inhaling them 14 times, and giving them to others seven times. The trial court sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended for five years, but the appeals court handed down a two-year prison sentence. Although Don Spike appealed to the Supreme Court, controversy intensified after it emerged that he had previously been fined KRW 5 million for smoking marijuana at his studio in Seocho District, Seoul, between 2008 and 2009, and had received a two-year suspended sentence for smoking marijuana in 2010.

The Supreme Court of Korea ultimately upheld the two-year prison sentence and dismissed Don Spike's appeal. After being released from prison, Don Spike has been working in the restaurant business.

Don Spike was arrested on September 26, 2022, at a hotel in Gangnam District on suspicion of possessing and using methamphetamine. A bag containing 30 grams of methamphetamine was found at the scene. The contents of the bag weighed 20 grams, equivalent to 666 doses.

Prosecutors indicted Don Spike on charges of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Crimes, under the aggravated punishment provisions for violations involving psychotropic substances under the Act on the Control of Narcotics, Etc. He was accused of purchasing narcotics worth a total of KRW 45 million on nine occasions between late 2021 and 2022, inhaling them 14 times, and giving them to other people seven times.

The trial court sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended for five years, but the appeals court handed down a two-year prison sentence. Don Spike appealed, but the Supreme Court of Korea upheld the two-year sentence.

The trial process also revealed, to public shock, that Don Spike already had a prior drug record. He was fined KRW 5 million for allegedly smoking marijuana at his studio in Seocho District, Seoul, between 2008 and 2009. In 2010, he also received a two-year suspended sentence for allegedly smoking marijuana.

Baek Ji-eun, reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.