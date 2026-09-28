TXT Confirm November Comeback with "Perfect Storm": "Something Different from Anything Before"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Tomorrow X Together (TXT) are making a comeback.

TXT will release their ninth mini-album, "Perfect Storm," on November 16. During a livestream on the 27th, the group unveiled a practice-room performance video. At the end of the video, they sparked buzz by leaving a comeback spoiler that read, "We need something different from anything before."

"Perfect Storm" will feature six tracks in total. Following their eighth mini-album, "Seven Year: When the Wind Briefly Stopped in the Thornbushes," released in April, the group is once again using "wind" as its main keyword, raising expectations for even more powerful music.

TXT will begin pre-saving the new album on Spotify at 1 p.m. on the 28th. From November 13 to 15, they will kick off their world tour, "Steal the Wind," at KSPO Dome in Seoul.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.