Kim So-young Gets into a Marital Argument with Oh Sang-jin While Caring for Their Children During the Holiday: "My Heart Ached When Our Son Cried"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Yu-na] Kim So-young, a former announcer turned television personality, shared a glimpse of her holiday routine caring for her second child, a son, with her husband, Oh Sang-jin.

On the 28th, Kim So-young said, "We had a brief argument as a couple," and described a moment when she and Oh Sang-jin disagreed while caring for their child.

She explained, "My husband suggested putting up a mosquito net and trying to put him to sleep in a military-style manner. But I felt heartbroken because Suho was crying, so I told him to take him out."

She continued, "In any case, he woke up again after sleeping for just 20 minutes. It is not easy to get him to sleep soundly," expressing her frustration with childcare.

She added, "My eyes hurt because I have not been sleeping well while caring for the children for four days. I guess going to work really is the best," sharing her difficulties with childcare during the extended holiday.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married her fellow MBC announcer, Oh Sang-jin, in 2016. They welcomed a daughter in 2019 and a son last April.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.