Yoo Jae-suk Openly Voices His Disappointment to Tiffany Young and Byun Yo-han: "Why Didn't You Invite Me to Your Wedding?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Yoo Jae-suk is said to have become the notable absentee from Byun Yo-han's wedding on "Whenever Possible," heightening curiosity about what happened.

In the episode of the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show "Whenever Possible" airing on the 29th, the "Two Yoo" MCs, Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, will search for pockets of free time around Incheon with guests Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won.

Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok show great interest in newlywed Byun Yo-han's life. Byun Yo-han recently married Tiffany Young in a small ceremony, drawing considerable attention. Yoo Jae-suk surprises everyone by expressing his disappointment, saying, "Why didn't you invite me to your wedding?" The remark comes from Yoo Jae-suk, widely regarded as a top-tier wedding emcee, showing how interested he was in Byun Yo-han's wedding. When Byun Yo-han hurriedly explained, "It was a small wedding with only our families," Yoo Jae-suk pressed him again, asking, "Did you really invite only your families?" The question reportedly leaves Byun Yo-han sweating. Eventually, Byun Yo-han becomes flustered and says, "I told you, it was really a family-only wedding, right?" prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, Byun Yo-han heightens interest by showing the loyalty of a true tough guy. He boasts of his strong bond with "Whenever Possible," saying, "I was on my honeymoon, but I returned to Korea to film 'Whenever Possible.'" At the same time, he shows his devoted-husband side by adding, "If it hadn't been for filming, I would have continued my honeymoon," reportedly drawing cheers from Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok.

Roh Jae-won, a native of Incheon, also appears alongside Byun Yo-han and is said to showcase what people from Incheon are all about. The two take charge of the episode with their authenticity as true Incheon natives who know the area inside out. Their performance as Incheon's tough-guy duo, Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won, is expected to further raise anticipation for the upcoming episode of "Whenever Possible."

Meanwhile, the Tuesday, 29th episode of "Whenever Possible" is scheduled to air at 10:10 p.m. due to coverage of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.