"The fruit of nine years of hard work"... Park Myung-soo's daughter Minseo reveals the graceful dance lines that earned her acceptance to Korea National University of Arts

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Han Su-min, the wife of broadcaster Park Myung-soo and a doctor, revealed her extraordinary affection for her daughter Minseo, who was accepted to Korea National University of Arts, by sharing images of her on stage.

On the 28th, Han Su-min shared a photo of her daughter Minseo on social media, along with the caption, "The teachers told me to upload recent photos because only old photos of Minseo are showing up."

In the photo, Minseo is performing Korean traditional dance on stage. Filling the stage with graceful lines and elegant movements, her bright smile as she dances happily catches the eye.

Han Su-min added to the heartwarming atmosphere by proudly talking about her daughter, who was praised by her teacher, saying, "She told me to upload that I am good at creative work as well as traditional work. I love you, teacher."

Earlier, on the 26th, Han Su-min announced that Minseo had been accepted to the Creative Department at Korea National University of Arts, saying, "Our Minseo has finally entered the university she wanted most."

Han Su-min shared her daughter's efforts, saying, "The fruits of nine years of tireless hard work since the fourth grade of elementary school have finally been realized." She added, "Minseo worked so diligently that she never once missed out on a scholarship throughout Yewon Middle School and Sunhwa Arts High School." She continued, "Because her passion for dance is so sincere, I sincerely support and cheer for Minseo's dream of dancing and creating endlessly in the future." She conveyed her deep affection for her daughter, saying, "Minseo, please continue to devote yourself and put your whole heart into every moment of your dance, just as you do now. You worked so hard, Minseo. I love you."

Meanwhile, Park Myung-soo married Han Su-min, who is eight years his junior, in 2008, and they have a daughter, Minseo.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.