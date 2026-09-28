Hong Hye-geol, Esther Lyuh's husband, launches pointed criticism of film Assassin(s): "Targeting the deceased with a contrived conspiracy theory"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Hong Hye-geol, a former medical journalist, voiced his candid opinion on the controversy surrounding the film Assassin(s).

On the 27th, Hong Hye-geol publicly criticized Assassin(s) in a Facebook post, writing, "The film Assassin(s) is uncomfortable. Is it right to insult a deceased person whom half the population respects or acknowledges through a contrived conspiracy theory, even though the bereaved family members are still alive? It is easy to understand if you put yourself in their shoes. A script that would never be tolerated when it targets one's own side is praised as the artistic pursuit of fiction when it targets the opposing side. Double standards."

He added, "In a Gallup survey conducted 25 years ago, 62% of the population said President Park Chung Hee had done many things well," and continued, "First Lady Yuk Young-soo has been named the first lady Koreans like most in nearly every survey conducted over the years."

Assassin(s) follows the suspicions surrounding and forces behind the assassination of the first lady on August 15, 1974, an incident that shocked South Korea. Directed by Hur Jin-ho, the film stars Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Minho. It surpassed one million moviegoers just four days after its release on the 23rd and held on to the top spot at the box office during the Chuseok holiday.

The film reimagined the assassination of First Lady Yuk Young-soo through cinematic imagination, sparking controversy over historical distortion. At the time, the special investigation headquarters announced that Mun Se-gwang, who had been recruited by the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan (Chongryon), received orders to carry out the shooting from a North Korean operations officer. Mun Se-gwang was sentenced to death. However, the film reconstructed the incident by suggesting the possibility of an accomplice and potential involvement by the regime.

Joo Jin-woo of the People Power Party also criticized the film in a Facebook post on the 27th, writing, "Assassin(s) distorted the incident to make it seem as though former President Park Chung Hee, rather than North Korea, was behind the assassination of Yuk Young-soo. This is not cinematic imagination but an outrageous crime that tears the bereaved family's heart apart."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.