"Mom Could Suffer Brain Damage—Don't Avoid This," Kwon Min-a Makes Desperate Appeal to Her Unreachable Older Sister

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Kwon Min-a, a former member of AOA, is publicly seeking information about her unreachable older sister after revealing that their mother is critically ill.

On the 28th, Kwon Min-a posted a message on her personal account seeking her older sister, Kwon Minjeong.

Kwon Min-a pleaded, "Please, I beg you. Please publish even an article under the name Kwon Minjeong saying that we are looking for her," adding, "If you have seen her, please tell her. If anyone can reach her, please pass along what I have to say."

She said that her mother had been admitted to the intensive care unit at Myongji Hospital in Goyang, warning, "If her condition worsens, Mom could suffer brain damage, and her life could also be at risk." She added, "She's in very bad shape right now."

Appealing to her older sister, Kwon Min-a said, "Sis, don't regret it—please contact me. Once you realize that Mom ended up like this because of you, will you still be able to avoid us?"

She also claimed, "Even if we report it to the police several times, we can only find out whether she is alive, and she asks us not to reveal where she lives or what she does."

Explaining why she was searching for her older sister through social media, she wrote, "Social media in the middle of all this... If it helps even a little in finding her, I have to try anything I can," expressing her desperation.

Kwon Min-a had also shared news of her mother's critical condition on the 27th.

At the time, Kwon Min-a posted a photo taken with her mother and wrote, "My beautiful mom, I'm sorry. Please pray for her." She went on to reveal that her mother had suffered cardiac arrest, mentioning her unreachable older sister and expressing her anger and distress.

The conflict between Kwon Min-a and her older sister recently became public through social media.

On the 4th, Kwon Min-a claimed on social media that her older sister had embezzled approximately 700–800 million won in total from her, their mother, and an acquaintance of their mother. She also demanded an apology and an acknowledgment of the facts, stating that she would consider taking legal action over allegations including fraud and forgery of private documents if her demands were not met.

However, the claims regarding the money come solely from Kwon Min-a's side, and no separate statement from her older sister is known to have been released.

Meanwhile, Kwon Min-a debuted as a member of AOA in 2012 and left the group in 2019.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.