Jungjin Lee Joins BILLIONS, Shares Agency with Lee Jun-young, Kim Ha-neul and Heo Sung-tae

Photo courtesy of BILLIONS

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Actor Jungjin Lee has joined BILLIONS as his new agency and will continue his active acting career.

BILLIONS said on the 28th, "We are pleased to begin a new chapter with Jungjin Lee, an actor who has built a solid acting world of his own. We will spare no support to ensure that he can fully showcase his abilities in a wide range of projects."

After making his debut in the 1999 drama 'Ad Madness,' Jungjin Lee built an impressive filmography through various projects, including 'Two Outs in the Ninth Inning,' 'A Hundred Year Legacy,' 'The King: Eternal Monarch' and 'Queen of Masks.'

In the film 'Once Upon a Time in High School: The Spirit of Jeet Kune Do,' he portrayed Woo-sik and captured the raw energy of youth. In 'Pietà,' he played the loan shark Kang-do, leaving a powerful impression. He also showed his versatility on the big screen through 'Mapado: Island of Fortunes,' 'Wonderful Radio,' 'Trick,' 'Duel: Final Round' and 'Eunha.'

His television work has been equally notable. He won Best Actor in the Serial Drama category at the 2013 MBC Drama Awards for 'A Hundred Year Legacy.' Later, in 'Queen of Masks,' he played Song Je-hyuk and captivated viewers by perfectly portraying the dark side hidden behind the character's charming exterior. He has continued his steady work in television, adding weight to last year's 'Heo's Diner' in the role of a chief secretary.

Jungjin Lee has demonstrated a broad range, taking on everything from youthful roles and romance to intense characters. As anticipation grows over his new projects and acting transformation with BILLIONS, the agency's roster also includes Son Hyun-joo, Jo Bo-ah, Jung Sung-il, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Ha-neul, Lee Jun-young and Jeong Eun-ji.

Photo courtesy of BILLIONS

Jung Bit, reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.