Ahn Jung-hwan Turns Stern After Watching 16th-Season Sang-cheol's First Night as a Married Couple in 'Contract Marriage': "I'll Have No Comment" ('Contract Marriage')

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yu-na] Ahn Jung-hwan, HYOYEON and fromis_9's Lee Chae-young cannot hide their surprise at the contract marriage clauses finally revealed on Nam Gyu-hong PD's new show 'Contract Marriage.'

KBS Joy and MBC every1's 'Contract Marriage,' premiering tonight, September 28, at 10:30 p.m., is a marriage simulation observational reality show. It follows men and women who desperately want to marry as they experience married life in advance through a contract and explore the meaning of marriage and the realities of partnership. The show is produced by Nam Gyu-hong, a hitmaker behind matchmaking variety shows, along with Na Sang-won and Baek Jung-hoon, who are serving as the chief directors of 'I'm Solo,' raising expectations for the program.

Episode 1 of 'Contract Marriage' follows the first meeting between Jung-hwan, the 'Seattle Confucian Boy' and groom of the day, and his mysterious bride, as well as the married life they begin together.

The three MCs serving on the marriage commentary panel—Ahn Jung-hwan, HYOYEON and Lee Chae-young—show interest when Jung-hwan, the 'Seattle Confucian Boy,' and his bride exchange a contract at their private wedding ceremony, saying, "I'd like to see exactly what it says." However, as the couple begins reading clauses such as, "If we become a married couple under the contract, we will faithfully carry out our married life," one particular clause is revealed. The three MCs are left speechless and express their shock, saying, "That's so cold" and "This is kind of sad." Jung-hwan, the new groom who had been excited about meeting his bride, also admits, "This could be painful," adding, "I could feel the weight of it when I saw the contract." Viewers are eager to find out what the clause was and whether Jung-hwan and his bride will accept all of the terms and take their first steps into married life.

While watching the couple prepare for their first night together, Ahn Jung-hwan turns stern toward the new groom, Jung-hwan, and says, "I'll have no comment." The bride has prepared a gift for Jung-hwan, who loves animals, and the process of presenting it reveals a glimpse of his past. Attention is focused on what prompted Ahn Jung-hwan's stiff reaction.

Meanwhile, the 'new groom' Jung-hwan reflects on his first meeting with the bride and candidly says, "I can't take her lightly. Should I say I was a little intimidated?" He was impressed by the bride's firm responses to what he said. Viewers are focusing on who the mysterious bride is—the woman who made the 'Seattle Confucian Boy' Jung-hwan nervous—and how the couple's first day will unfold amid excitement and awkwardness.

Meanwhile, KBS Joy and MBC every1's 'Contract Marriage,' the first show by Nam Gyu-hong to put the topic of marriage front and center, premieres tonight, September 28, at 10:30 p.m. Nam Gyu-hong has helped establish matchmaking variety shows as a major pillar of Korean entertainment.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.