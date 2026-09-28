Jang Jane Flustered by Mention of 'No-Bra Fashion': "Can't a Woman Live Freely?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Jang Jane gave an honest reaction to comments about her past no-bra fashion, drawing attention.

A recent video posted on the YouTube channel "Singer-Songwriter Jaein" showed Jang Jane making a poster herself ahead of a performance.

In the video, Jang Jane said, "More than anything else, I think Jang Jane from 'Superstar K2' will resonate," as she searched for photos and other materials from that time to use for the poster.

Jang Jane also checked her profile on Namuwiki. She then came across the description, "She enjoys wearing no-bra fashion." After seeing it, Jang Jane looked flustered and laughed, saying, "Does this kind of thing go out?"

Soon afterward, however, Jang Jane appeared unconcerned about the attention surrounding her fashion, saying, "Can't a woman live freely?"

In the past, Jang Jane showcased no-bra looks several times on social media and other platforms. In 2024, she also made headlines by releasing photos of herself wearing no bra while promoting a new song.

Meanwhile, Jang Jane appeared on Mnet's 'Superstar K2' in 2010 and attracted attention with her distinctive voice and individualistic musical style. Alongside Huh Gak, John Park and Kang Seung-yoon, she became known as one of the season's standout contestants. She has since continued her music career as a singer-songwriter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.