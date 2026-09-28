'Ra Mi-ran Lost 13 kg, Then Gained 10 kg Back...'It Doesn't Really Show,' Ryu Hye-young Surprised

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Ra Mi-ran revealed that she gained 10 kg back after losing 13 kg, while Ryu Hye-young expressed surprise, saying that the change was not very noticeable on her face.

On the 27th, a video of Ryu Hye-young's island trip with Ra Mi-ran was posted on her YouTube channel, 'Ryu Hye-young Lemon and Milchihoe.'

Ryu Hye-young and Ra Mi-ran went backpacking on Daeijakdo Island. When dieting came up during dinner, Ra Mi-ran said, "I've dieted before, you know. Since I know how to lose weight, I think, 'I can do it,' and then keep putting off dieting. After this went on for a year, I ended up like this." Ra Mi-ran had previously revealed that she had lost 13 kg.

Ra Mi-ran then said with a wry smile, "You can probably see my entire transformation on your YouTube channel—from when I lost weight to when I gradually gained it back." Ryu Hye-young replied, "But no one will notice. It doesn't show on you. Unless you gain or lose 10 kg, it doesn't really show." When Ra Mi-ran revealed that she had gained 10 kg, Ryu Hye-young was shocked and said, "You gained 10 kg? If this is what you look like after gaining 10 kg, it really doesn't show."

Ra Mi-ran looked at Ryu Hye-young and said, "I think, 'Is that so?' and then I just keep eating. You're the biggest enemy of dieting." Ryu Hye-young continued her elaborate attempt to comfort her, saying, "I can't lie. It's not that it doesn't show at all—there are some signs, but for gaining 10 kg, there hasn't been a major change in your face. You're never someone who eats a lot; I think it's because you don't move around much." This made everyone laugh. Ra Mi-ran gave an awkward smile and said, "Enough. I've eaten a lot."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.