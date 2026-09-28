Joo Sang-wook, Cha Ye-ryun’s husband, candidly opens up about physical affection: "I praise her a lot when the food is delicious"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Actor Joo Sang-wook showcased his multifaceted appeal on "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" with candid remarks spanning his work and daily life.

On the 27th, Joo Sang-wook appeared on JTBC’s "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" alongside actor Chae Jung-an. He shared stories ranging from behind-the-scenes details of "Manager Kim" to fishing, cooking and his daily life with his wife, Cha Ye-ryun.

Joo Sang-wook, who recently won widespread acclaim for "Manager Kim," revealed that he had gone to Guam for three nights and four days on the first drama-related reward vacation of his acting career. He also shared the stories behind some of the show’s most talked-about scenes.

The filming of an action scene in which he held nothing back physically particularly drew attention. Recalling a scene in which he was severely beaten by So Ji-sub, Joo Sang-wook said, "I was beaten by So Ji-sub all day." He added that it was such a long action sequence that filming continued even after they returned from lunch.

He also revealed the story behind Yoon Kyung-ho’s "13-hour vow of silence" viewership-rating pledge for "Manager Kim." When Yoon mentioned So Ji-sub’s return to SBS after 13 years and brought up a 13% rating, Joo Sang-wook jokingly suggested to the usually talkative Yoon, "If the ratings reach 13%, you should take a vow of silence." Contrary to expectations, the ratings soared past 13% after just two episodes, turning the pledge into reality.

After proposing a pledge for his colleague, Joo Sang-wook made a generous promise of his own. He set a 5% viewership rating as the goal for "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" and declared that he would give each cast member a refrigerator if the show surpassed it. He also promised to treat them to an overseas reward vacation if the rating broke through 7%, causing excitement on set.

The refrigerator shown later also offered a glimpse into Joo Sang-wook’s daily life with his wife, Cha Ye-ryun. Known for her outstanding cooking skills and nicknamed "Cha Jang-geum," Cha had a refrigerator neatly stocked with a variety of ingredients and side dishes.

Joo Sang-wook continued to praise his wife. He mentioned dishes such as Cha Ye-ryun’s spicy braised chicken and soft tofu stew, complimenting her cooking. When Chae Jung-an mischievously asked, "Do you show physical affection when the food is really delicious?" he replied, "I praise her a lot," drawing laughter.

Chae Jung-an recalled that she and Cha Ye-ryun had been close enough to "hang out around the neighborhood," visiting bakeries and cafés and shopping for groceries together. She described Joo Sang-wook as having "a steady, relaxed gaze." She added that Joo comfortably embraces Cha, who is glamorous and fiery, making the balance between them seem ideal and adding warmth to the conversation.

Joo Sang-wook’s extraordinary scale as a renowned fishing enthusiast was also revealed. He surprised the cast by showing photos of impressive catches he had caught himself, including a flounder measuring 1 meter 10 centimeters in Gangneung, a 58-centimeter spotted knifejaw, oval squid, black porgy and cod.

Joo Sang-wook left a strong impression through "Manager Kim." On the day’s show, he added to the entertainment with candid stories about the filming set, his fun daily life with his wife, Cha Ye-ryun, and his longtime hobby of fishing.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.