"Impromptu Trip" Controversy: Jun Hyun-moo Stops Filming After Encountering Koreans, Saying, "I Won't Do It Here"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Jun Hyun-moo of "This is Hyunmoo Road" stopped filming and said he would focus solely on traveling after encountering Korean tourists in Da Nang, Vietnam, drawing attention.

The second episode of "This is Hyunmoo Road," which aired on Sunday the 27th at 10:30 p.m. on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN), featured Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Joon's second day in Da Nang. The two followed locals instead of tourists before embarking on a freewheeling trip to Hue, known as "Vietnam's treasure."

That day, the two avoided the tourist-packed My Khe Beach and discovered Bai Da Beach, a private beach frequented only by locals, where they enjoyed some relaxation. They then boldly skipped Han Market, one of Da Nang's signature tourist destinations, and headed straight to Bac My An Market, a favorite among locals. To help the minimalist Lee Joon change his so-called "Monami look," Jun Hyun-moo personally picked out clothes for him. Lee Joon, a veteran actor of 19 years, then used a convincing display of mock hardship to haggle a 5,500-won outfit down to 5,000 won, prompting laughter. Jun Hyun-moo also bought comfortable clothes. The two changed in a dressing room barely concealed by a single curtain, becoming flustered and laughing when they said, "You can see right through this?" Feeling comfortable in an almost "natural" state, they wandered the streets of Da Nang and enjoyed a sense of freedom unavailable in Korea. They later polished off banh can, banh xeo, mi quang and other dishes at a longtime local eatery in the market. Lee Joon exclaimed, "I don't miss Korean food at all," while Jun Hyun-moo praised the meal, saying, "It's even better than a one-star Michelin restaurant." Lee Joon was especially impressed after trying kem bo, avocado ice cream that has swept through Vietnamese Gen M's social media reels. Raising his thumb, he declared, "This is number one for me!"

The peace was short-lived. The two headed into a busy district to get a massage, one of Jun Hyun-moo's bucket-list items, and experienced the full force of the so-called "Gyeonggi-do, Da Nang-si." They carefully avoided Korean-language signs and entered a massage parlor, but after encountering Korean customers, Jun Hyun-moo took the drastic step of saying, "We won't film here." The two received massages without the cameras and then headed to a seafood restaurant recommended by the massage parlor staff. There, they devoured a lavish spread of local seafood, including crayfish, tiger prawns, scallops and steamed clams. As they marveled that "local is best," Lee Joon privately worried, saying, "We came to Da Nang and just played without thinking about the show." Jun Hyun-moo replied, "These days, viewers don't want to see people doing things just for a show," adding, "Isn't this place itself a huge story? I'm throwing myself into an environment that is as different from Korea as possible. That's how you heal." He shared his views on travel and television.

After returning to their accommodation, Lee Joon enjoyed a fiery bout of shirtless swimming in the pool. When Lee Joon urged him to get in the water, Jun Hyun-moo recoiled, saying, "Two men in a swimming pool? It gives me such chills," highlighting their radically different chemistry.

The next day, the two went to the train station to travel to Hue, known as "Vietnam's Gyeongju" and "Vietnam's treasure." Since the journey would take four hours by train, Jun Hyun-moo heightened expectations by revealing, "We booked VIP seats." After boarding, they rested briefly in a European-style carriage before heading straight to the snack car. When a local event singer put on a live performance, the two launched into an impromptu dance party to the music. After working up a good sweat, they enjoyed foot baths while admiring the beautiful scenery outside the window, showcasing the unique pleasures of train travel.

After arriving in Hue, the two took a xe om, a local motorbike taxi, to a restaurant known for com hen, a local comfort food. On the way, a local resident greeted Jun Hyun-moo, saying, "You're Jun Hyun-moo, right? I've watched a lot of your show," giving him a taste of his global recognition. In the warm atmosphere, the two reached the restaurant and, with help from a diner at the next table, ordered mun hen and com hen, dishes made with small clams, along with banh beo, a Vietnamese rice-cake snack. A local diner who recognized Lee Joon then expressed his familiarity by saying, "I've seen you in movies." Lee Joon thanked him, saying, "It feels strange being recognized as an actor rather than an idol."

Meanwhile, controversy arose over the production of the Almaty improvised trip recently featured on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone" after it became known that the production crew had made preparations in advance. The crew acknowledged that some preparations had been made beforehand and apologized to viewers.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.