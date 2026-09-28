Oh Jung-yeon, Divorced from Seo Jang-hoon, Calls for Legalizing Sperm Donation: "Many Want Children but Don't Have a Male Partner"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Oh Jung-yeon shared her views on legalizing sperm donation.

On the 28th, a video titled "Children First, Marriage Later. Legalizing Sperm Banks. Oh Jung-yeon's Candid Remarks" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Jeol-e Gan Seonggyeong."

While discussing marriage in the video, Oh Jung-yeon said, "I'm beginning to think I should make an effort to get married. Should I give it one last shot now?" She added, "It's because I like babies."

Seongkyung Kim then said, "After hearing you talk, I thought sperm donation should be legalized." Oh Jung-yeon agreed, saying, "I really think it should be legalized."

Seongkyung Kim said, "Instead of simply complaining about the low birth rate and doing pointless things, we need to quickly create a way for women in their 40s to give birth."

Oh Jung-yeon responded, "That would solve the low birth rate problem," adding, "Many women my age are wonderful and want children, but don't have a male partner." When the production staff said, "There are also cases where people don't want marriage but want children," Oh Jung-yeon strongly agreed, saying, "That's right. There are many such cases."

Oh Jung-yeon also mentioned the current institutional difficulties. She explained, "You have to go to Belgium to make that happen. It costs a lot of money, you have to live there, and the process is complicated."

When Seongkyung Kim said, "Couldn't you have a child first and then meet a good person and get married?" Oh Jung-yeon replied, "That's right. It would be nice if such a social culture took shape."

Oh Jung-yeon married Seo Jang-hoon, a former basketball player and broadcaster, in 2009, but they divorced in 2012.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.