'From Cafe Success to Building Owner' Noh Yoo-min Heads to a Hotel with His Wife: "We'll Relax for Four Days Without the Kids"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Noh Yoo-min and his wife, formerly of the group NRG, enjoyed a luxurious hotel vacation at a property costing 1.8 million won per night.

On the 27th, a video titled "Making the Most of a 1.8 Million-Won-a-Night Five-Star Suite and Club Lounge! A Three-Night, Four-Day Foodcation" was posted on Noh Yoo-min's YouTube channel, "Noh Yoo-min Jipsanim."

Noh Yoo-min's wife explained, "This video is about our hotel vacation," adding, "Once a year, we have an important event, so we spend about three to four days at a hotel." After arriving at the hotel, Noh Yoo-min said, "We're back again after two years," visibly excited. His wife also remarked, "You haven't seen me this happy in a while, have you? I don't like just any hotel. A good hotel is what matters. I prefer home to hotels, but I like five-star hotels like this even more than home."

The room was perfect, with a view overlooking COEX, a luxurious interior, a spacious layout and a cozy atmosphere. The couple enjoyed cocktails and steak at the hotel lounge restaurant, went swimming and spent a leisurely day together.

Noh Yoo-min's wife expressed her satisfaction, saying, "It was such a wonderful time. We were able to relax comfortably without the kids and enjoy delicious food. This time we spend together once a year is incredibly healing."

Meanwhile, Noh Yoo-min debuted as a member of NRG in 1997. He married his wife, who is six years older, in 2011, and they have two daughters. He made headlines after succeeding in the cafe business and reportedly becoming a building owner last year. Noh Yoo-min stated, "I originally operated three company-owned stores, but I closed them down. I am now running a cafe in a building I purchased."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.