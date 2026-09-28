WOODZ Clarifies Reports of His Appearance in Japanese Hiroshima Atomic Bombing Film: "I Had Already Turned Down the Project After Reading the Script"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Singer WOODZ (Jo Seung-yeon) directly corrected reports that he would appear in the Japanese film "Tamako." He explained that he had reviewed the script and already declined the role, but subsequent reports made it appear as though his casting had been finalized.

During a live broadcast on the 27th, WOODZ addressed the recent reports about his appearance in a Japanese film, saying, "The article was inaccurate."

A media outlet had previously reported that WOODZ would appear in the Japanese film "Tamako" alongside actors Shim Eun-kyung and Sakura Ando. The film is reportedly about a boy who loses his parents in the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, travels to South Korea with a Korean resident of Japan, experiences the Korean War, and later lives without fully belonging to either Japanese or Korean society.

Following the report, an online debate continued over the film's historical subject matter and storyline, while attention also focused on whether WOODZ would appear in it.

WOODZ explained, however, that he had actually reviewed the script shortly after receiving it and, after careful consideration, had already informed his agency that he would not participate.

During the live broadcast, WOODZ said that he became aware of the film's content while reviewing the script and ultimately declined the role after carefully conveying his views. By the time reports emerged that his casting had been finalized, he had already decided not to take part in the project.

He also explained why he had not issued a statement sooner. WOODZ said he was abroad for performances at the time and had not expected the controversy to grow so large. After returning home, he reportedly went live himself to explain the facts because no correction had been published. He was particularly upset that his name had been included on the cast list for a project in which he had never confirmed his participation.

WOODZ has recently been taking on acting roles in addition to his music career. He showcased his acting in the film "Slide Strum Mute" this year and is set to appear alongside Lee Byung-hun, Go Youn-jung, and Lee Do-hyun in the film "Nambeol."

He has also remained active in music, his primary field. After releasing his first full-length album, "Archive. 1," in March, he embarked on a world tour. He is scheduled to hold encore concerts at KSPO Dome in Seoul on October 31 and November 1.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.