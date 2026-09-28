FNC Vows Tough Action Against Threats Targeting Hi-Fi Un!corn: "Forced Expulsion from Fan Club → Permanent Ban from Performances and Fan Meetings"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] FNC Entertainment has announced a tough response to threats and the distribution of malicious content targeting its group Hi-Fi Un!corn and its employees.

On the 28th, FNC Entertainment said in an official statement, "Recently, we confirmed cases in which threatening messages were sent to employees in charge of Hi-Fi Un!corn, amounting to intimidation, or in which abusive remarks and defamatory videos targeting the artists and staff were distributed because the individuals' demands were not reflected."

It added, "Following a specific incident, we would like to clearly outline the company's response standards to protect the rights and interests of all our artists and employees and prevent similar harm."

FNC emphasized, "Private threats against others, personal attacks, and the malicious dissemination of false information are serious matters that constitute violations of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection and obstruction of business." It added, "We will take strict measures to protect the basic human rights and safety of our artists and employees."

The company took an open stance toward fans' opinions and suggestions. It said, "We will continue to carefully review and actively reflect the reasonable suggestions and opinions shared by our fans through official suggestion channels."

However, FNC warned of strong sanctions against acts that go beyond the scope of official suggestions, including threatening employees or distributing malicious content targeting the artists.

FNC stated, "In addition to forcibly expelling offenders from the official fan club, we will permanently revoke their eligibility to participate in all schedules organized by the company, including performances and fan meetings."

The company also announced legal action. FNC said, "We are continuously monitoring crossed-the-line threats, personal attacks, and the malicious dissemination of fake news through our legal representatives," adding, "We will take strict civil and criminal legal action without any leniency."

Finally, FNC added, "Communication with fans can be maintained in the most meaningful way within a culture of mutual respect and courtesy," and, "We will do our utmost to protect the precious space created together by all our artists, including Hi-Fi Un!corn, and our fans."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.