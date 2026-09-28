"Park Myung-soo’s daughter never acted like she had celebrity parents and is humble"—heartwarming stories emerge after her acceptance to K-Arts

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Park Min-seo, the daughter of broadcaster Park Myung-soo and doctor Han Su-min, has announced her acceptance to the Korea National University of Arts. An aesthetics business owner who has watched Min-seo for many years has also drawn attention by sharing stories about her character and exceptional dedication.

Han Su-min shared an update on social media on the 27th, posting photos of Min-seo performing dance. She wrote, "Min-seo’s teachers say I keep posting only old photos of her, so they tell me to upload recent ones," and added, "They tell me to post that she is good at creative dance as well as traditional dance. I love you, teachers."

The released photos showed Min-seo performing onstage. She displayed a range of dance movements, from choreography involving a fan to powerful motions, while remaining focused on her performance.

Following Min-seo’s acceptance to the Korea National University of Arts, a congratulatory message from the owner of an aesthetics business who had watched her closely was also made public.

The owner congratulated Min-seo on social media and described the attitude she had shown while preparing for the entrance examination. He said that although Min-seo was quiet and calm, her passion and persistence in dance were stronger than anyone’s.

The owner also said that even with a packed schedule involving school and private lessons, Min-seo made time to visit the business and carefully manage areas she felt were lacking. He explained that watching her try to improve even the smallest details made him realize how deeply passionate she was about dance.

The owner spoke not only about Min-seo’s diligence but also about her usual demeanor. Although she had been a client for many years, she had never behaved in a way that flaunted the fact that her parents were celebrities. Instead, he said, she was always modest, humble and polite.

He also congratulated her, saying that her acceptance could not be explained simply as a single result. Because he had witnessed the effort and time Min-seo had invested in preparing for the entrance examination, the news felt all the more special to him.

Han Su-min had already announced her daughter’s acceptance to K-Arts directly on social media on the 26th. Sharing her joy, she wrote, "Our Min-seo has finally been admitted to the university she wanted most," and revealed that her daughter had received final acceptance.

Min-seo is known to have studied dance consistently since childhood. After attending Yewon School, she majored in Korean dance at Sunhwa Arts High School and continued building her career in the field, receiving scholarships during her time there.

This time, her early admission to K-Arts’ Department of Creative Dance brought her one step closer to her long-held dream of becoming a dancer.

Meanwhile, Park Myung-soo and Han Su-min married in 2008 and have a daughter, Min-seo.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.