Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young's Son Rook Hee Faces 'Small-Face Retouching' Suspicions—Mom Steps In: "I Guarantee It; He Has a Small Face"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Son Tae-young personally addressed comments claiming that a photo of her son Rook Hee had been retouched to make his face look smaller.

On the 27th, Rook Hee shared a photo taken with his father, Kwon Sang-woo, on his social media account.

In the photo, Rook Hee had his arm around his father's shoulder as they posed affectionately as father and son. He not only impressed viewers with his appealing looks but also showcased striking proportions, appearing taller than his father, Kwon Sang-woo, who is reportedly 183 centimeters tall, while having a smaller face.

After seeing the photo, one netizen commented, "Small-face retouching." Son Tae-young responded personally, dismissing the speculation that the photo had been edited. "His face wasn't retouched to make it look smaller; Rook Hee has a small face," she wrote. She added, "I guarantee that," drawing attention as she explained that her son's small face was his real appearance, not the result of photo editing.

Meanwhile, Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young married in 2008 and have a son and a daughter. Son Tae-young currently lives in New Jersey for their children's education, while Kwon Sang-woo continues living apart from his family as he travels between South Korea and the United States.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.