'163 cm' Lee Young-ah says, "I recently gained weight up to 70 kg... The heaviest I've ever been was 80 kg" ('Queenmaker')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Young-ah surprised viewers by revealing that she had once weighed more than 80 kg and had recently gained weight up to 70 kg.

On the 27th episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s 'A Time to Reclaim a Shattered Daily Life <Queenmaker>' (hereafter 'Queenmaker'), hosts Kim Jung-eun, Jo Young-gu, Seo Ji-seok and Lee Young-ah discussed dieting.

As the first diet challenger, 'Seong Yuri of Hongeun-dong,' appeared on the show, Lee Young-ah also drew attention by sharing her own dieting experience. She said, "I feel a sense of responsibility when it comes to dieting. I used to weigh a lot, too. The heaviest I've ever been was more than 80 kg." Kim Jung-eun was stunned and said, "I can't believe it."

Lee Young-ah also revealed that she had recently gained weight up to 70 kg, once again surprising viewers. She said, "I weighed the most when I was in middle school. I was a teenager at the time, so dieting was easier," and opened up about the difficulties of losing weight.

Meanwhile, Lee Young-ah was scheduled to marry a non-celebrity three years younger than her in 2020, but the wedding was postponed because of COVID-19. She gave birth to a son that August and held a belated wedding ceremony a year later.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.