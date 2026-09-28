SeeYa's Lee Bo-ram: "I Had No Work for 10 Years and Couldn't Make Money... Was This Career Right for Me?" ('Shinppal Talk Show: Ghostly Story 2')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] SeeYa member Lee Bo-ram opened up, saying, "I became very famous after SeeYa debuted, but that period was short-lived. For the following 10 years, I barely had any work and couldn't make any money."

The 39th episode of SBS Plus's 'Shinppal Talk Show: Ghostly Story 2,' which airs on the 28th, will feature comedian Seong-Ho Jeong and SeeYa's Lee Bo-ram as guests. They will discuss the theme of a "love-hate relationship."

When MC Lee Guk-joo asked about her experience with the theme of a "love-hate relationship," Lee Bo-ram began, "I think I had a very strong love-hate relationship with this career." She recalled her difficult years, saying, "I became very famous after SeeYa debuted, but that period was short-lived. For the following 10 years, I barely had any work and couldn't make any money. I even wondered, 'Is this really the right career for me?' But I couldn't let go of it. I love this career so much, but I think I also resented it."

Lee Bo-ram also opened up about a concern she currently has. "My grandfather once said to me, 'Even animals find mates and have offspring when the time comes. What are you lacking that you haven't married yet?'" she said with a sigh. She continued, "I dreamed of being a mother of many children from a young age. I wanted to have about four. But I've given up on having a large family. Will I be able to get married and have children?"

After observing Lee Bo-ram closely, a shaman said, "Your standards for men are too high. Even when luck with men comes your way, something keeps going wrong, and the relationship ends. But what matters is the future, doesn't it? I see someone in a high position in the business world, not the entertainment industry. Your marriage luck with that person will come within three years." Another shaman added, "It may not even take three years. Don't look far away; look close to home."

Another shaman offered encouragement, saying, "Marriage also has its proper timing. Looking at the next three years, there will be a time when a friend of the opposite sex unexpectedly introduces you to someone. You will get married, stay busy with work and gain recognition. You can have up to two children. I see both a boy and a girl. Keep working diligently at what you do now, and I hope you stay strong." Lee Bo-ram responded with an enthusiastic, "Oh!"

When a shaman said, "I see a contract coming your way next year," in response to a question about SeeYa's 20th-anniversary nationwide tour concert and a possible resurgence in popularity, MC Lee Guk-joo caught Lee Bo-ram off guard by asking, "If only one contract opportunity came your way, which would you choose: a 'SeeYa-related contract' or a 'marriage registration form'?" The question left Lee Bo-ram deep in thought.

Viewers can find out what Lee Bo-ram ultimately chose on SBS Plus's 'Shinppal Talk Show: Ghostly Story 2,' airing at 11:30 p.m. on the 28th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.