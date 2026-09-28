BTS Wins MTV VMA Song of the Year, Completes Three-Award Sweep

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Yu-na] BTS won three awards, including Song of the Year, at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (2026 MTV VMAs), one of the four major U.S. popular music award shows.

At the 2026 MTV VMAs, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on the 27th local time, BTS took home the Song of the Year trophy for “SWIM,” the title track from its fifth studio album, “Arirang” (ARIRANG).

The Song of the Year nominees included BTS’s “SWIM,” Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bring Your Love,” PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson’s “Stateside,” and Raye’s “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

In addition to Song of the Year, BTS also won Best Group and Best K-Pop, bringing its total to three trophies.

The Song of the Year win is particularly meaningful for BTS. In 2021, the group became the first Korean act to be nominated in the category with “Dynamite,” but did not win. After earning another nomination with “SWIM,” BTS finally claimed the trophy five years later.

BTS has continued to make history at the MTV VMAs. After winning Best Group for four consecutive years starting in 2019, the group added another trophy at this ceremony.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.