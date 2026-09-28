Hwang Hyeon-pil Delivers a Pointed Rebuke Over Historical Distortion Controversy Surrounding "Assassins": "The Film's Interpretation Must Not Be Equated With Facts"

Screenshot from the YouTube channel "Hwang Hyeon-pil's Korean History"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Yu-na] A heated controversy over historical distortion is unfolding around "Assassins," which has taken the Chuseok box office by storm. The film, which depicts the August 15, 1974, shooting of Yuk Young-soo, captivated audiences with its dramatic portrayal of the dark side of the Yushin dictatorship and various conspiracy theories surrounding the incident. Since its release on the 23rd, it had attracted around 1.566 million viewers as of the 28th. However, with public interest running high, some critics have accused the film of distorting history by portraying unverified suspicions as fact, sparking a heated debate.

Amid the controversy, renowned history instructor Hwang Hyeon-pil shared his views through his YouTube channel. While pointing out the mysterious aspects of the incident, he argued that a clear distinction must be made between cinematic interpretations and historical facts.

Hwang Hyeon-pil first questioned the government's official announcement. He pointed out that, contrary to the announcement that perpetrator Mun Se-gwang had acted under orders from the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan (Chongryon), Mun was actually affiliated with the Korean Residents Union in Japan (Mindan). He also noted that Mun, who had lived in poverty in Osaka, somehow mobilized enormous funds to stay long-term at a luxury hotel and call taxis. "It is difficult to view this as a lone-wolf crime, and the investigation into the source of the funds was woefully inadequate," he said.

On the key issue of the fatal wound suffered by Yuk Young-soo, he placed considerable weight on the possibility that it was caused by a security officer's accidental gunfire. Hwang cited the fact that seven shots were heard at the scene, but the bullet that struck Yuk Young-soo was the only one among the fired bullets that was not sent to the National Institute for Scientific Investigation. It was collected by Park Jong-gyu, chief of the presidential security office, and subsequently disappeared. He also referred to later testimony from the Seoul Metropolitan Police forensic unit. "We cannot say with 100% certainty that she died after being shot by Mun Se-gwang. There is a sufficient possibility that it was a tragedy caused by mistaken fire from a security officer," he explained.

However, Hwang clearly rejected claims that former President Park Chung Hee or the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA) had orchestrated Yuk Young-soo's death. He acknowledged that the Park Chung Hee administration used the incident in part to reverse political crises, including deteriorating Korea-Japan relations following the kidnapping of Kim Dae-jung and protests against the Yushin regime. But he countered, "Park Chung Hee himself was directly exposed to the risk of gunfire while standing on the platform," adding, "The claim that he staged an operation to deliberately kill his wife while risking his own life is an enormous leap and an impossible scenario."

In the end, Hwang Hyeon-pil called "Assassins" "a well-made film that effectively portrays the horrors of the Yushin dictatorship and a highly engrossing work." However, he urged viewers not to equate the film's conspiracy-theory interpretations with historical facts.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.