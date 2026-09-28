Cool K's '200-pyeong mansion' and shocking update amid Bangkok downpour: "I'm isolated"... Walks 13 km to get food

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] TV personality Cool K revealed an update from Bangkok, Thailand, where he was stranded by torrential rain and walked 13 km to obtain food supplies.

On the 28th, Cool K posted a video on his social media titled "On my way to get survival food amid the flooding."

In the video, Cool K showed scenes of Bangkok amid continuing torrential rain and said, "I'm isolated," describing the situation. He then showed himself setting out to obtain food in person.

Cool K said, "It's the third day of torrential rain in Bangkok, and the city is flooded," adding, "Although parts of the city have been submerged by the heavy rain, Thai people are mostly staying positive and upbeat thanks to their distinctive 'Sabai Sabai' culture."

He continued, "The problem is that neither food delivery nor taxis are available, and there was nothing to eat at the convenience stores. After walking and walking, I eventually covered 8 km," explaining how difficult it had been to obtain food.

After a series of difficulties, he managed to find a local market and buy pork belly, galbi, watermelon and eggs. He also picked up salmon and chicken for his cat.

The return trip was no easier. Cool K said, "I walked 5 km on the way back, but my feet hurt so much that I eventually took a songthaew, a local Thai bus."

He added, "By the time I got home, five hours had passed," describing how long it took him to obtain the food and return.

Torrential rain that recently hit Bangkok, Thailand's capital, flooded parts of the city.

Cool K previously revealed the 200-pyeong mansion where he lives in Bangkok, Thailand, and said he was living there with a divorced friend.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.