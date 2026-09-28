IVE Confirms 'Looks Can Kill' Comeback for October 19, Throwing Down the Gauntlet in the Fall Comeback Battle

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] The "MZ wannabe icon" IVE is returning.

IVE will release its new mini-album "Looks Can Kill" on October 26. The group's comeback comes roughly eight months after its second full-length album, "REVIVE+."

A promotional coming-soon video released through IVE's official social media account on the 28th captured attention with projection mapping announcing the release of the new album against a backdrop of high-rise buildings in the city. Alongside the new album's logo, the phrase "IVE—SPIN-OFF RELEASE 2026. 10.19" appeared, while a Seoul landmark emerged behind the skyscrapers. The building-sized IVE logo graphics, stylish visual direction, and cinematic production reminiscent of a superhero film heightened curiosity about the new album.

IVE's double-title track "BODY WAVE" from "REVIVE+" topped major domestic music charts, earning a perfect all-kill. After achieving the group's sixth career perfect all-kill, IVE claimed eight music-show wins with "BODY WAVE" and one with "Black Hole," bringing its career total to 83 music-show wins since debut.

"BODY WAVE" also entered major global charts, including Billboard Global 200, Billboard Global Excl. US, and World Digital Song Sales. Eight months after its release, the song continues to rank near the top of various major charts.

IVE met fans at major venues across various regions during its second world tour, "SHOW WHAT I AM," including Kyocera Dome Osaka and Tokyo Dome in Japan. The North American leg, in particular, drew attention after expanding to a total of eight cities, including the three Canadian cities of Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

IVE—An Yu-jin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Won-young, Liz, and Leeseo—will make a full-fledged return to the K-pop scene roughly eight months after successfully completing its second world tour.

IVE will release a pre-release track on October 19 and sequentially unveil a variety of teaser content through its official social media channels to build excitement for its comeback.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.