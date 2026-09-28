"Threats Against FNC Staff → Defamatory Videos Distributed"... Hi-Fi Un!corn Announces Legal Action Without Leniency

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Representatives of the group Hi-Fi Un!corn are taking action against malicious fans who have crossed the line.

FNC Entertainment said on the 28th that it had confirmed cases involving people who sent threatening messages to employees in charge of Hi-Fi Un!corn and threatened them, or distributed verbally abusive and defamatory videos targeting the artists and staff because their demands were not accepted.

FNC Entertainment announced a company-wide response to protect the rights and interests of all its artists and employees and prevent similar harm. FNC Entertainment stated, "Private threats against others, personal insults, and the malicious dissemination of false information are serious matters that constitute violations of the Information and Communications Network Act and obstruction of business. Accordingly, we will take strict measures to protect the basic human rights and safety of our artists and employees."

It added, "The company will continue to carefully review and actively reflect the reasonable suggestions and opinions submitted by fans through official feedback channels. However, if anyone is found to have threatened employees or distributed malicious content targeting artists, the company will not only forcibly remove them from the official fan club but also permanently revoke their eligibility to attend all events organized by the company, including concerts and fan meetings." FNC Entertainment declared that it would pursue civil and criminal legal action without any leniency.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.