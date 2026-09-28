Illit Has Changed Completely! A Bold Warning with "I'll Arrest You"... Produced by Bang Si-hyuk

[Sportschosun | Baek Ji-eun, Reporter] Illit's magic begins.

Illit unveiled the tracklist for its fifth mini album, "BREAK EVEN," on the 28th. The album features four tracks, including the title song "I'll Arrest You," along with "Super in Love," "More," and "Pop."

"BREAK EVEN" refers to the point in a relationship where there is neither loss nor profit. Illit has always pursued the people it liked without hesitation or hiding its feelings. Now, the group enters a new chapter in love, declaring that it will no longer devote its heart and time to relationships that do not give back as much as it puts in.

The title track, "I'll Arrest You," most clearly captures this change. Unlike the previous song "It's Me," which declared, "I'm your favorite!" the new track delivers a bold warning to someone whose habitual kindness made Illit misread the relationship. The group chooses to end it on its own terms. Illit's signature honesty and confidence remain intact, while the song reflects a more self-directed attitude toward love.

The album also includes "Super in Love," about realizing that the love was one-sided; "More," in which the embarrassment of misunderstanding a relationship turns into irritation; and "Pop," about falling instantly for someone new who appears without warning. Together, the songs create a fluid progression of changing emotions.

In particular, HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk is credited on every track, adding credibility to the narrative running through the album.

The tracklist image also cleverly captures the concept of the new release. Designed to look like postal mail, the image lists the sender as the "Dept. of Daily Irritation." The members project an intensely angry mood with sharp gazes and frowning expressions.

"BREAK EVEN" will be released on October 26.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.