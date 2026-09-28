NCT Wish's "Lover Boy" Trailer Captures the Flutter of First Love... Headliners at Japan's Largest Fashion and Music Festival

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun, Reporter] A new chapter in the story of NCT Wish has been unveiled.

On the 28th, the "Lover Boy" trailer was released on NCT Wish's official YouTube channel. Continuing the story from the first trailer, "Confused Boy," it cleverly depicts the moment the group realizes that the unfamiliar emotion they experienced for the first time was love.

The bizarre and surreal episodes that befall the members express the thrilling and varied emotions of falling in love through playful imagination. Vivid, colorful graphics and dynamic transitions further enhance the viewing experience.

On the 26th, NCT Wish attended "Rakuten Girls Award 2026 Autumn/Winter," Japan's largest fashion and music festival, held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture. Two years after their first appearance in 2024, they took the stage as headliners and drew an enthusiastic response with performances of their Japanese releases "YO-I-DON!," "BOY MEETS GIRL," and "Hello Mellow."

NCT Wish will release their fourth mini album, "ISPY," at 6 p.m. on October 12.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.