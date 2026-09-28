Jay Park, Slapped by Brian Ortega, Reaches Dramatic Reconciliation After Six Years → Warm Two-Shot... "It’s All in the Past"

[Sportschosun Reporter Aram Park] Singer Jay Park and UFC fighter Brian Ortega showed that their relationship had changed by sharing a photo together after a past assault incident caused a rift between them.

Brian Ortega posted a photo with Jay Park on social media on the 28th. The two stood side by side, smiling at the camera, while Ortega draped an arm over Park’s shoulder to create a friendly scene.

Alongside the photo, Brian Ortega wrote a message to the effect that, "Everything has been resolved. We respect each other." He also added emojis representing South Korea and Mexico, signaling that no lingering conflict remained between them.

Jay Park also left a direct comment on Brian Ortega’s post. He replied, in effect, "It’s all in the past. Those who know, know," and added, "I respect you. As I said, I’ve always been a fan." He also mentioned Brian Ortega’s nickname, "T-City."

The two drew public attention for some time because of an incident that occurred in the United States in 2020.

At the time, Jay Park was serving as an interpreter during an overseas interview with MMA fighter Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie). As Jung was preparing to face Brian Ortega, tensions continued to simmer between the two.

Brian Ortega was reportedly offended, believing that Jay Park had provoked him while conveying Chan Sung Jung’s remarks. Eventually, at UFC 248 in Las Vegas in March 2020, Ortega approached Jay Park and slapped him while Jung was away from the scene.

Jay Park later discussed the incident on a television program. He explained that he had actually softened Chan Sung Jung’s remarks in translation, but said Ortega seemed to have interpreted them differently.

He also opened up about the injuries he suffered during the incident. Jay Park explained that after being slapped unexpectedly, he experienced discomfort in his jaw and that his molars did not align properly for some time.

After the incident, Brian Ortega apologized to Jay Park and Chan Sung Jung for his actions. Park’s side accepted the apology, and the matter was resolved without legal action.

As time passed, the two largely stopped discussing the past incident. Jay Park also said on a previous broadcast, in effect, that although he had been angry at the time, he no longer wanted to devote emotional energy to the matter after some time had passed.

Now, about six years later, the two have shared a photo taken together, signaling that their relationship has changed since the incident.

The photo drew particular attention because Brian Ortega casually rested his arm on Jay Park’s shoulder, while Park also looked at the camera with a relaxed expression.

Meanwhile, Brian Ortega is a UFC fighter who has competed under the nickname "T-City." His bout with Chan Sung Jung was called off after an injury ahead of the fight, and tensions subsequently continued between the two.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.