'KPop Demon Hunters' Jae's Arms Look Half the Size, but Her Curves Remain—A Striking Physique Revealed on the Runway

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Jae (EJAE) of Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters' showed a completely different vibe on the runway. Even with her delicate, ultra-slim silhouette, she drew attention with a contrasting physique that retained its firm curves.

Jae recently posted photos and videos of herself walking in the Vogue World runway show on social media and shared her thoughts on her first modeling challenge.

In the released photos, Jae walked the runway in a body-hugging black outfit with an intense expression. Unlike her familiar image of a bright smile and lovable charm, she created a completely different mood that emphasized her sharply lean frame and piercing gaze.

Her 174-centimeter height and long, slender limbs gave her model-like proportions. Despite her slim frame, the curvy silhouette visible through the outfit created a striking contrast and made her unexpected physique even more eye-catching.

Jae also made no attempt to hide her excitement about her first runway appearance. She said Vogue World had given her the opportunity to walk in a runway show for the first time and described the event, which brought together numerous creators, as an amazing experience.

Born in Seoul, Jae is a Korean American who previously trained at SM Entertainment before working as a songwriter and singer. In Netflix's animated series 'KPop Demon Hunters,' released last year, she provided the vocals for Rumi, a member of HUNTR/X. She also wrote, composed and sang the main OST song 'Golden,' gaining worldwide popularity.

She has continued her global activities recently. In June, she performed the official theme song 'DNA' alongside Andrea Bocelli at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This month, she participated in the remix of LE SSERAFIM's 'Made My Night' as a featured artist and contributor to the song.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.