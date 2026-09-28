JYP's NiziU: "Our First Korean Mini Album Was a New Challenge... It Left Us with Muscle Aches All Over"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] JYP's Japan-based girl group NiziU shared their heartfelt thoughts on promoting in Korea.

NiziU made a spectacular debut in 2020 with their pre-debut song "Make You Happy," becoming the first female artists to simultaneously top three Oricon weekly charts: digital albums, digital singles and streaming. Their subsequent singles, full-length albums, EPs and best album successively topped the Oricon weekly album and single charts, as well as Billboard Japan. Just 29 days after their official debut, they appeared on the Japan Broadcasting Corporation's (NHK) prestigious year-end music program NHK Kouhaku Uta Gassen. They also successfully held their first dome tour, including shows at Tokyo Dome and Kyocera Dome Osaka, just one year and 11 months after debut, firmly establishing themselves as a leading girl group in Japan.

This year, they topped the Oricon weekly album and weekly combined album rankings with their second Japanese EP, "Good Girl But Not for You," and earned a Gold Disc certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for their best album, "Portfolio." They also successfully completed their solo arena tour, "NiziU Live with U 2026 New Evolution," spanning 12 shows across five regions in Japan, as well as their second dome tour, "NiziU: The Cinema."

NiziU officially debuted in Korea in October 2023 with their first single album, "Press Play." They made a successful start by winning first place on a music show just nine days after debut and recording the seventh-highest first-week sales for a K-pop girl group debut album in history. Their second single album, "Love Line," released in March 2025, further proved their popularity by earning another music-show win. Now, after one year and six months, NiziU has announced another Korean comeback. The group will release its first mini album, "Sour Grapes," on the 28th. The album includes the musical storybook tracks "Sour Grapes," "Petals Song," "Emoji," "Run at Dawn" and "Lullaby," which explore familiar subjects and emotions from NiziU's own perspective. In particular, the title track "Sour Grapes" offers a fresh reinterpretation of Aesop's fable "The Fox and the Grapes," portraying NiziU's bold side as they take the plunge even more fearlessly when others hesitate to make a choice.

Here is NiziU's Q&A.

- Thoughts on the comeback

▶ We are sincerely grateful to the fans who waited for us for so long as we make our Korean comeback after one year and six months. We also really wanted to meet you again as soon as possible. Every time we have made a comeback in Korea, we have created unforgettable memories. Through this promotion, we want to try many new things that we have not yet experienced together with WithU, our official fan club. We want to make every minute and every second count and enjoy a fulfilling and happy period of Korean promotions with our members and WithU. (Mako)

This is the comeback we have been waiting and waiting for, so we are incredibly excited and happy! Korean promotions always give us the chance to have new experiences and create wonderful memories while communicating closely with our fans. We worked hard in preparation, looking forward to showing you an amazing performance this time as well. We tried many new things to show the fans who waited for us even more of NiziU's diverse charms, and I think we spent a lot of time thinking about what WithU would enjoy. I hope you will love it very, very much! (Maya)

I was very happy because this was an opportunity to meet WithU, who support us in Korea, again. I prepared with great anticipation at the thought of greeting you through music shows and various other content. I am truly happy and excited to be making our Korean comeback with the sweet-and-tangy song "Sour Grapes"! (Riku)

- The behind-the-scenes story of working on "Sour Grapes"

▶ The choreography for "Sour Grapes" is a style NiziU had never tried before, so when we first practiced it, it left us with muscle aches all over our bodies. That shows how hard every member practiced to improve the overall quality of the performance. There are so many key details throughout the choreography, so I hope you will watch it carefully! (Ayaka)

During the jacket photo shoot, I was given the direction, "Please look at the camera with an intense gaze," and I really enjoyed trying to show a new visual side of myself. The music video was also memorable because we filmed it in Taipei and had the chance to take on a different look. Please listen to and love "Sour Grapes," where you can meet a new side of NiziU! (Mayuka)

We are making our comeback in Korea with our first mini album. It includes a variety of tracks with a different feel from what we have shown so far, as well as a title track with a new style, so I hope the fans will enjoy it. The choreography is also quite impactful. We paid particular attention to practicing the movements with large, powerful expressions. Please show lots of interest in and love for the title-track performance and NiziU's first mini album! (Rima)

- Moments when the NiziU members took on bold challenges, or things they would like to challenge themselves with

▶ I recently tried mango for the first time! I first tasted it when we went to Taipei to film the music video, and it was really delicious. (Laughs.) After that, I also tried dishes such as mango bingsu. A small change felt new and exciting to me. (Miihi)

Every Christmas, I cook with the members, and this year I would like to try making ravioli for our Christmas party. I would be so happy if I could see the members enjoying the food. (Nina)

- Key points to watch for in the new song's performance and its standout part

▶ There is a movement in the chorus where we use our hands to represent grapes, and that is the key point. The lyrics "Sour Grapes" also appear repeatedly throughout the song, and the melody is so catchy that it stays with you after just one listen. Please watch and listen to it a lot! (Mako)

This choreography is powerful, while also containing many intricate details. The chorus, in particular, is a style we are trying for the first time, so even while dancing it, I thought, "This is a part that will stay in the fans' memories." Among the moves, the gesture of eating grapes with our hands may be the standout point of this song. (Maya)

- If you had to express this promotion and the year as a whole in one keyword, what would it be?

▶ NiziU's keyword is "challenge." During our dome tour, we put the setlist together ourselves as members, and for this Korean comeback, we are greeting you with an intense concept unlike anything we have shown before. Since we are presenting a different charm from the cute atmosphere we showed during our previous promotion, I think this year has been a continuous series of new challenges for NiziU. (Riku)

I would also describe it as "challenge." It has been a year in which we continued trying a variety of new things, from songs and tours with new concepts to the dome tour setlist we put together with the members for the first time. Since this comeback is also prepared around a new concept, I think we can describe it as "the year NiziU took on many challenges." (Ayaka)

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.