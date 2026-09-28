Famous Actor Set to Return to Korean Dramas Has Police Called to His Home After Wife's Report 10 Days After Announcing Marriage

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, who is preparing to return to Korean dramas, reportedly had police dispatched to his home in an incident about 10 days after announcing his marriage.

According to Japanese media outlet Josei Seven on the 28th, a police report was filed from Kentaro Sakaguchi's home on the night of the 17th.

Police immediately went to the scene after receiving the report. They reportedly found that Kentaro Sakaguchi and his wife had been arguing, and that the dispute had escalated. The outlet added that his wife had called the police.

Regarding the incident, Kentaro Sakaguchi's agency reportedly has not issued an official statement.

Earlier, Kentaro Sakaguchi announced his marriage through his official paid fan club on the 6th, saying, "I married a non-celebrity woman I had been dating." His wife is a hair and makeup artist who is three years older than him. The two reportedly met on the set of a drama and had been dating for more than five years.

Meanwhile, Kentaro Sakaguchi made his debut as a model in 2010 and transitioned to acting through the 2014 film 'Shanti Days: 365 Days, Happy Breath.' He later earned recognition for his performances in hit productions, including the films 'The 100th Love with You' and the drama 'Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation.' In 2024, he entered the Korean market for the first time by playing the male lead, Aoki Jungo, in the Coupang Play series 'What Comes After Love.' He is also set to star alongside Lee Joon-gi in the new Asian co-production Tuesday drama 'kiDnap GAME,' which will premiere on Channel A on the 6th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.