"Arrested Over Marijuana," Kim Ba-da Returns After Six Months: "I Deeply Regret My Actions. I Will Show You Through My Music"

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Kim Ba-da, formerly of the band Sinawe, is returning after being arrested on suspicion of smoking marijuana.

Kim Ba-da posted a handwritten letter on his account on the 28th. He wrote, "I have spent the past months thinking deeply and feeling profound remorse. My actions last March caused worry and hurt to those who cared for and trusted me. When I think about how they must feel, my heart aches as well."

He continued, "I know that not everything disappears on its own simply because time passes. The wounds left in someone's heart, as well as the parts of myself I need to confront, cannot be erased by time alone. That is why I spent this time looking back on my life and thinking deeply about how I should live and what kind of person I should become."

He also said, "I never forgot that there were people who waited for me even during that time. I will not take for granted the support of those who watched over me in silence, worried about me, and waited to hear my music again. I spent a long time thinking about how I should repay that patience. In the end, the only thing I can do is show it gradually—not through words, but through my future actions, the life I lead, and my music."

Kim Ba-da promised, "I now feel more deeply than before how grateful I am to be able to sing and stand on stage. I sincerely apologize once again to everyone I have hurt. I am deeply grateful to everyone who waited for me and worried about me for so long. I will never forget this feeling. I will live more carefully and work to become a better person. I want to greet you again with music filled with sincerity."

Kim Ba-da was arrested in Sokcho in March on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Act in connection with marijuana, but a warrant for his detention was denied, allowing him to avoid being held. In 2010, he was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, on charges including smoking marijuana with an acquaintance and purchasing marijuana through that acquaintance.

Kim Ba-da joined Sinawe as its fifth vocalist in 1996 and made a name for himself. He was also active in bands including Butterfly Effect and Art of Parties.

Baek Ji-eun, reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.