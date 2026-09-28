Distressed Kwon Min-a Names Officer Handling Her Sister's Missing-Person Report: "You Shouted at Me for Rambling"

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] Kwon Min-a, a former member of AOA, is facing controversy after publicly identifying the police officer handling the report of her older sister's disappearance.

On the 28th, Kwon Min-a expressed her anger on her account, saying, "Team Leader Lee at XX Police Substation. Unlike before, my sister's read receipts have not disappeared for a long time, and given my mother's condition, we filed a missing-person report to check whether she was alive. Are you saying that this is not our job? Are you saying it is just my imagination and asking whether I have any evidence? Do people throw evidence around before they die?"

She vented her frustration, saying, "The police are trash. You said I was rambling, so you did not even listen carefully and hung up on me in this situation? I called another officer. They were extremely unfriendly, but at least they took the report. How am I supposed to entrust anything to the South Korean police from now on? Yes, I am not in my right mind right now because of my mother. What? Don't tell me not to cry? The other officers are all the same. Why are you shouting? Go ahead and report me for defamation. The law in our country? An investigation? No. The perpetrators are all the winners."

Kwon Min-a had previously said that her mother was hospitalized in an intensive care unit after suffering cardiac arrest. She also appealed for help, saying that her mother could suffer brain damage or even face a life-threatening condition if her health deteriorated, yet she had been unable to contact her older sister.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.