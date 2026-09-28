"Hwasa's songs make me motion-sick, while Seo In-young's voice stresses me out"... Go Young-wook backs Sim Soo-bong while calling out younger singers by name

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Go Young-wook, a former member of the group Roo'Ra, shared his thoughts on Sim Soo-bong, who recently became embroiled in controversy over remarks about younger singer Kim Dahyun. He also discussed the discomfort he usually experiences while listening to music and used harsh language to criticize the music and voices of some younger singers.

On the 28th, Go Young-wook posted a message on his social media account addressing the controversy surrounding Sim Soo-bong.

He wrote, "Whether what was said in a public setting was appropriate is a separate issue," while adding, "I can fully understand the emotions Sim Soo-bong, a senior artist, herself felt at the time."

He also said that he is particularly sensitive to certain sounds and types of music. Go explained that he had been aware of his tendency toward Misophonia for a long time and that, combined with his personal musical tastes, listening to certain genres or vocal styles feels highly stressful.

In particular, he expressed strong aversion to music by Buzz, SG Wannabe, SeeYa, T-ara and Davichi, as well as the vocal style commonly known as the so-called "cattle-herding vocal style." He claimed that mechanical sounds repeatedly used in idol music and music with similar styles also sound uncomfortable to him.

He also shared his thoughts on trot. Referring to the recent trot craze and the trend of many singers entering the genre, he strongly criticized some trot music.

He also mentioned Hwasa, Jessi and Seo In-young by name, offering harsh assessments not only of their singing but also of their voices and ways of speaking. He said, "Hwasa's songs make me motion-sick, while with people like Jessi and Seo In-young, even just hearing the way they speak and the tone of their voices stresses me out."

The Misophonia mentioned by Go Young-wook refers to symptoms involving intense discomfort or emotional reactions to certain sounds or repetitive noises. Sim Soo-bong had also previously disclosed on television that she experiences related symptoms.

On a Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) program aired in June, Sim Soo-bong explained that she had become sensitive to loud noises after classmates unexpectedly startled her during her school years. At the time, she also revealed that she had a rare neurological disease and said that she normally goes about her daily life wearing earplugs.

These remarks drew renewed attention after Sim Soo-bong recently mentioned Kim Dahyun onstage at a trot event.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.