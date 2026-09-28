‘Lee Seung-yuop’s wife’ Lee Song-jung, really a mother of three sons?... Her unchanged beauty even after five years

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Lee Song-jung, a model and the wife of former baseball player Lee Seung-yuop, continues to showcase her beautiful looks.

On the 28th, actress Goo Jae-yee posted photos on her social media.

In the photos, Goo Jae-yee appeared to be enjoying time with Lee Song-jung. Despite wearing light makeup, the two women drew attention with their striking features.

Lee Song-jung, in particular, made a rare public appearance after giving birth to her third child. She drew admiration with her continued beauty, while her slender figure made it hard to believe that she is the mother of three children.

Lee Song-jung is regarded as having the most beautiful looks among baseball players’ wives. Yoo Hana, the wife of baseball player Lee Yong-gyu, once responded to praise that Lee Song-jung was “the most beautiful among baseball players’ wives” by ranking Lee first and herself third.

Lee Song-jung married Lee Seung-yuop in 2002 at the age of 20. The two reportedly first met at an André Kim fashion show in 1999 and later began dating. They welcomed their first son, Eun-hyeok, in 2005 and their second son, Eunjun, in 2011. In 2021, 10 years later, they welcomed their late-born third son, Kang-yu.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.