"Respect and manners disappear": Ahn Jung-hwan offers "real" advice after 26 years of marriage to Lee Hye-won ("Contract Marriage")

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Ahn Jung-hwan offers heartfelt advice to "Jeong-hwan," the newlywed groom on "Contract Marriage."

KBS Joy and MBC every1's "Contract Marriage," which premieres tonight, September 28, at 10:30 p.m., is an observational reality show that simulates marriage. Men and women who desperately want to get married experience married life in advance through a contract, exploring the meaning of marriage and the realities of partnership along the way. The show was produced under the leadership of Nam Gyu-hong, Na Sang-won, the chief director of "I'm Solo," and Baek Jung-hoon, generating intense interest.

During a video meeting with Nam Gyu-hong in the first episode of "Contract Marriage," "newlywed groom" Jeong-hwan begins by saying, "Having gone through a divorce once, I find myself choosing a remarriage partner more carefully." He then shares his heartfelt feelings: "Is there really another chance? Is there a chance to find love? I'm looking forward to it."

After hearing Nam Gyu-hong explain the "Contract Marriage" program, Jeong-hwan places his full trust in him, saying, "I think you probably know someone who might be a good match for me." He also candidly admits, "I'm someone who really wants to seize this opportunity." When asked what he would like his new bride to be like, Jeong-hwan says, "I've imagined every possibility," and presents the results of his keen analysis. Viewers are eager to find out whether his imagined ideal type will become his new bride and who the mysterious bride will be.

Meanwhile, HYOYEON and Lee Chae-young raise questions by shouting, "No!" when newlywed groom Jeong-hwan reveals his home to the bride. The two had toured his house earlier and expressed concern. Viewers are curious about what Jeong-hwan's home was like to leave HYOYEON and Lee Chae-young speechless.

Ahn Jung-hwan strongly agrees when newlywed groom Jeong-hwan says that even married couples need to maintain a certain amount of personal boundaries. He adds some heartfelt advice as a married man: "If you become too comfortable, respect disappears. So do manners and consideration."

Ahn Jung-hwan also expresses special affection for newlywed groom Jeong-hwan, who shares his name, bringing laughter to the set. After watching the groom introduce himself by his real name, "I'm Kang Jeong-hwan," Ahn Jung-hwan says, "Should I root for him because he has the same name as me?" He then cheers him on, saying, "It feels like I'm calling my own name. Jeong-hwan, hang in there!" His enthusiastic support makes everyone burst out laughing.

Meanwhile, KBS Joy and MBC every1's "Contract Marriage," the first program in which Nam Gyu-hong, a major force in South Korea's matchmaking reality-show scene, has placed the theme of marriage front and center, premieres tonight, September 28, at 10:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.