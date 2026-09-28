Go Young-wook’s TikTok Account Deleted Just One Day After Launch... "Permanent Suspension for Sex Offenders Against Minors"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Go Young-wook, a former member of Roo'Ra who was sentenced to prison for committing sex crimes against minors, had his TikTok account deleted just one day after it was created.

On the 28th, TikTok Korea said regarding Go Young-wook’s TikTok account, "After reviewing the relevant information, we deleted Go Young-wook’s TikTok account this morning."

It added, "Under TikTok’s Community Guidelines, when it is confirmed that an account owner committed a sex crime against a minor, TikTok permanently suspends not only that account but also any other accounts held by the user." It explained the reason for the deletion, saying, "This action was also based on the Community Guidelines."

On the 27th, Go Young-wook announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he had opened a TikTok account and shared videos of his daily life. However, TikTok deleted the account just one day after it was created.

This is not the first time one of Go Young-wook’s social media channels has been forcibly deleted. He opened an Instagram account in 2002, but it was shut down, and his YouTube channel, launched in 2024, was also forcibly deleted.

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook debuted as a member of Roo'Ra in 1994 and rose to fame. He was later pushed out of the entertainment industry after being sentenced to prison for sex crimes against minors.

He was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting and forcibly molesting three minors between 2010 and 2012. In 2013, the Supreme Court finalized his sentence at two years and six months in prison. He was released after serving his full sentence in 2015 and was also ordered to have his personal information disclosed and wear an electronic location-tracking device for three years. The period during which he was required to wear the electronic ankle monitor expired in July 2018. More recently, Go Young-wook faced fierce criticism after posting footage of himself running outdoors in shorts.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.