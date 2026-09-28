'Lee Min-woo's Wife' Lee Ami Moves Out After Mother-in-Law's Anger Over Being Solely Responsible for Childcare: 'We Moved'

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Lee Ami, the wife of Shinhwa member Lee Min-woo, shared an upbeat update.

On the 27th, Lee Ami took to social media to answer questions from her followers.

In response to a question asking, "Have you moved?" Lee Ami replied, "Yes," adding a smiling emoji and a heart emoji. Another user then offered words of support, saying, "I hope your entire family is filled with happiness in your new home," to which Lee Ami responded, "Thank you." In the accompanying photos, Lee Ami drew attention with her bright, radiant smile.

Lee Min-woo had also announced the move in June by sharing a post that read, "New mindset, new start! Let's live happily as a family. The weather is good, I feel good, and the contract is complete," along with the real estate contract.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-woo held a wedding ceremony in March with Lee Ami, a third-generation Korean resident in Japan who is 11 years younger than him. At the time, Lee Ami was a single mother with a daughter. The couple registered their marriage last year and welcomed a second daughter in December of the same year.

Lee Min-woo had also revealed on KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband Season 2' that he had moved in with his parents for financial and other reasons. His 81-year-old mother complained about caring for her grandchildren in her later years, saying, "You suddenly had Yangyang, the second child... Do you know how hard this is for me right now?" Lee Ami later asked Lee Min-woo to set up a separate household.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.