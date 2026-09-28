Even Shim Eun-kyung Declines Role... WOODZ Also Distances Himself from Japanese Atomic-Bomb Film 'Tamako'—What Is It About?

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Actress Shim Eun-kyung has also declined to appear in the Korea-Japan co-produced film 'Tamako,' set against the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, following singer-actor WOODZ (Jo Seung-yeon).

Shim Eun-kyung's representatives said on the 28th, "We received an offer for the project, but decided not to appear in it." Earlier reports said that Shim Eun-kyung was set to star in 'Tamako' alongside WOODZ and Japanese actress Sakura Ando. However, she had already turned down the role.

WOODZ also personally expressed a similar position during a live broadcast the previous day. He explained that he learned about the project's content after receiving the script and, after carefully conveying his views to his agency, decided to decline the role. In other words, reports about his casting emerged after he had already turned down the offer.

'Tamako,' from which both actors have distanced themselves, follows the life of a Japanese boy who loses his parents after an atomic bomb is dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. The boy travels to Korea with an ethnic Korean resident of Japan whom he has known for some time, and later experiences the Korean War. Living between Japanese and Korean identities, he eventually returns to Japan and embarks on a journey to discover his own identity.

A fictional storyline is added to the premise. In old age, the boy wants to see again the first love he met in Korea, and the story continues when his daughter, now in her 60s, travels to Korea to fulfill her father's wish.

The film is reportedly set to be directed by Japanese filmmaker Junji Sakamoto. South Korea and Japan were pursuing the project as a co-production, with most of the filming scheduled to take place in Korea.

The concern centered on the film's starting point: a Japanese boy who was a victim of the Hiroshima atomic bombing. The bombing itself was a tragedy that caused enormous civilian suffering. However, online critics raised concerns that, if the film failed to sufficiently address Japan's responsibility for wartime aggression and its colonial rule, it could become a narrative that portrays Japan solely as a victim.

The news that Korean actors would also appear in the film further fueled sensitive reactions over how the project would frame history and whose perspective it would present.

The decision has drawn particular attention because Shim Eun-kyung has been active in Japan's film industry. She established a strong position in Japan, winning the Best Actress award at the 43rd Japan Academy Film Prize for the Japanese film 'The Journalist,' among other achievements. Now that it has become known that even Shim Eun-kyung declined to appear in 'Tamako,' interest is growing in how the completed film will portray its historical backdrop.

Jo Min-jung, reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.