Jeong Jun-ha Hands Out Restaurant Advice Everywhere Based on His Food-Service Experience... Yoo Jae-suk: "Did You Come Here to Do Paik Jong-won's Alley Restaurant?" ('Sixth Sense')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Jeong Jun-ha drew a rebuke from Yoo Jae-suk after repeatedly offering advice at every restaurant, citing his long experience in the food-service business.

On the 28th, tvN released a video from 'Sixth Sense: B-side' titled "Muhan Company Makes a Surprise Comeback on Sixth Sense!? The Sixth Sense Crew Came to Find the Fake One, Along With Best Friends Yena and Juna."

Before introducing the guests, Yoo Jae-suk stated, "One of them is someone I'm very grateful to. He was booked urgently at 10 p.m. last night." Ko Kyung-pyo reacted in surprise, asking, "That urgently?"

Jeong Jun-ha and Yena then appeared as guests. The person who had been contacted at short notice the previous night was Jeong Jun-ha. Recalling the casting call, he said, "I got a phone call that felt, on a gut level, like something was wrong," prompting laughter.

Jeong Jun-ha also shared how he felt about appearing, after 21 years, on a program hosted by Yoo Jae-suk and Song Eun-i. With an emotional expression, he said, "I think this is my first time appearing with the two of you since 'Truth Game.'" Yoo Jae-suk immediately drew a distinction, replying, "It's a little different," which brought more laughter.

Having worked in the restaurant business for many years, Jeong Jun-ha also displayed unusual confidence in identifying the fake restaurant. He continued with his sharp analysis, saying, "Just by looking at someone's face, I can tell exactly whether this person is a fake owner or a real one" and "That makes no sense. You can't run a business like this."

Watching this, Yoo Jae-suk teased him, saying, "What, did you come here to do Paik Jong-won's Alley Restaurant? Why do you give every place you visit a solution?"

When Jeong Jun-ha interrupted his analysis, Yoo Jae-suk finally burst out, "I'm talking here! Manager Jeong!" He then joked, "We're doing an on-location Muhan Company," while Jeong Jun-ha instantly slipped back into the role of Manager Jeong and looked chastened, adding to the hilarity.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.