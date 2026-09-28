Lee Seung-gi, who has not received his 10.5 billion-won jeonse deposit, shares how he is saving on fuel: "I look for cheaper gas stations"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Amid a dispute over a 10.5 billion-won jeonse deposit, singer and actor Lee Seung-gi shared an update on how he is saving on fuel costs.

On the 25th, Lee Seung-gi uploaded the first video to his YouTube channel, "Lee Seung-gi-i," titled "I'm Sorry, This Is Lee Seung-gi—I Wanted to Do YouTube Too."

Asked about his life these days, Lee Seung-gi said, "These days, my life consists of just two things: work and family. At home, I take care of the children with Lee Da-in, and on weekends, I either take the kids out or pick them up from kindergarten." He described himself as currently focused on raising their two children.

He went on to say that his older daughter always watches his videos very seriously. "I don't know what my daughter thinks, but she recognizes her dad in the videos and even knows that her dad is someone who sings. I hear she proudly tells people at kindergarten, 'My dad is a singer.' But she doesn't show it at all in front of me," he said.

The production staff asked what he does during his time alone, and Lee Seung-gi replied, "I love driving so much that I just go anywhere. I don't go far, though. If I go far, it costs a lot in fuel and I get tired. I used to always fill up at a nearby station, but after getting married, I started searching for cheaper options. After doing that once or twice, I stopped filling up at expensive stations altogether." His comments about saving on fuel costs drew attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-gi had been living in a luxury villa in Hannam-dong owned by Cha Ga-won, chair of P.ARK Group, under a 10.5 billion-won jeonse lease. He recently filed a criminal complaint against Cha, alleging embezzlement under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes, among other charges, claiming that he did not receive his deposit back after entering into the contract. Of the 10.5 billion won, 7.3 billion won was reportedly financed through a jeonse loan. At the time, Cha was the CEO of Big Planet Made, Lee Seung-gi's agency.

Lee Seung-gi's side said, "It appears that a sophisticated fraud scheme was strategically deployed to get a celebrity to take out a large loan and enter into a high-value jeonse contract, then defraud the celebrity of the jeonse deposit." Cha's side, however, claimed that Lee Seung-gi's family had moved into the villa after receiving it as an in-kind payment related to an exclusive contract fee. Cha was indicted while in detention last August on fraud charges involving roughly 30 billion won.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.