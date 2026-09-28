Sung Yu Ri Regains Her 'Fairy-Like Beauty' Ahead of Fin.K.L's First Full-Group Activities in 21 Years... Innocent Ballet Look

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Fin.K.L's Sung Yu Ri showed off her innocent beauty ahead of the group's full-group activities.

On the 28th, Sung Yu Ri posted a photo on her social media along with the caption, "Stamina, get the hint."

In the photo, Sung Yu Ri showed off her graceful figure in a ballet outfit. Her straightened shoulders, poised posture and long, slender legs particularly stood out.

Having devoted herself to childcare since giving birth to twin daughters, Sung Yu Ri displayed her unchanged innocent charm and showcased visuals befitting 'the original fairy.'

Sung Yu Ri will embark on full-group activities with Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun and Lee Jin for the first time in about 21 years.

Gemstone E&M announced on the 21st, "We are preparing Fin.K.L's full-group activities with its four members, Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri."

It has been about 21 years since Fin.K.L last engaged in official full-group activities, following the release of its 2005 digital single album 'Forever Fin.K.L.' The four members reunited through JTBC's 'Camping Club' in 2019 and released a new song, but at the time, it was closer to a special project created through the program.

This activity will be carried out as a long-term project lasting about two years and leading up to the group's 30th debut anniversary, rather than ending as a one-off reunion. The four members plan to meet fans through a wide range of activities, including music and performances.

Fin.K.L, which debuted in 1998, released numerous hit songs, including 'Blue Rain,' 'To My Boyfriend,' 'Forever Love' and 'Now.' The group established itself as one of the leading first-generation girl groups in the Korean music industry, successfully taking on a broad range of concepts, from an innocent image to confident and powerful styles.

Meanwhile, Sung Yu Ri married professional golfer Ahn Sung-hyun in 2017 and welcomed twin daughters in January 2022.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.