'Hyundai family' Noh Hyun-jung's 19-year-old eldest son becomes largest shareholder of a company with KRW 76.6 billion in revenue... "Management participation undecided"

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[Sportschosun Reporter Park Ah-ram] Jung Chang-geon, the eldest son of former KBS announcer Noh Hyun-jung and former HN President Jung Dae-sun, has drawn attention after reportedly becoming HNIX's largest shareholder.

According to a report by Biz Hankook on the 28th, Jung Chang-geon owns a 39.74% stake in HNIX. Born in 2007, Jung is 19 years old this year. Although he is still young to step into the forefront of management, he has attracted attention as the largest shareholder of a company generating tens of billions of won in revenue.

HNIX reported revenue of KRW 76.6 billion and an operating profit of KRW 3.7 billion last year. However, its financial structure was reportedly under strain. As of the end of last year, its liabilities had reached KRW 64.5 billion, while total equity stood at negative KRW 50.2 billion, indicating complete capital impairment.

HNIX's shareholder base includes a considerable number of individuals and companies affiliated with the Hyundai family. According to the 2025 audit report, HNIX CEO Cha Dong-won holds an 18.50% stake, while Chung Mong-joon, chairman of the Asan Foundation, holds 11.75%. HL Holdings, Hyundai Materials, and Chung Mong-jin, chairman of KCC Group, hold 10.39%, 8.95%, and 5.17%, respectively.

The process by which Jung Chang-geon became HNIX's largest shareholder has also drawn interest.

HNIX was created in 2022 when HN spun off its IT services division as a separate entity. At the time, HN held a 59.74% stake in HNIX, but the situation changed after HN encountered financial difficulties.

HN was sold in 2024 to Taecho E&C, an affiliate of SM Group. Taecho E&C later disposed of its 59.74% stake in HNIX, reportedly resulting in Jung Chang-geon acquiring 39.74% and CEO Cha Dong-won acquiring 18.50%.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Jung Chang-geon will directly participate in management. Biz Hankook reportedly asked HNIX about the background to the stake acquisition and the possibility of Jung's involvement in management, but received no separate response.

Jung Chang-geon's mother, Noh Hyun-jung, entered the broadcasting industry in 2003 as part of the Korean Broadcasting System's 29th announcer recruitment class. She later gained recognition and widespread popularity through KBS entertainment programs such as 'Sangsang Plus.'

She stepped away from broadcasting after marrying former HN President Jung Dae-sun in 2006. The couple have two sons: eldest son Jung Chang-geon, born in 2007, and second son Jung Chang-seong, born in 2009.

Since her marriage, Noh Hyun-jung has focused more on family life than on broadcasting. Although she has made few official television appearances in recent years, occasional updates about her activities have surfaced through various events and charitable work.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.