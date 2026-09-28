"Cut My Toenails for Me": Has Oh Cho-hee's Lawyer Husband Changed Even After Meeting Oh Eun-young?

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Oh Cho-hee opened up about the hardships of caring for the twins she had after struggling to become a mother at age 40, particularly her difficulties with her husband.

On the 28th, a preview video for the Oct. 3 episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s 'Dongchimi' was released, featuring actress Oh Cho-hee as a guest.

Oh Cho-hee, who had struggled to have twins at age 40, confessed, "I went through a lot to have the twins, but my husband's involvement in childcare is the hardest part."

She complained about her husband, saying, "When he comes home, the first things he says are, 'Make me ramen' and 'Cut my toenails for me.'"

Oh Cho-hee then revealed her special affection for the twins. Expressing her love for the children, she said, "Because our twins are my babies, even their poop is actually cute."

She added, "But my husband isn't my baby, is he?" Her remark drew laughter.

Meanwhile, Oh Cho-hee appeared with her lawyer husband on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell,' which aired in August, and shared an update on her life as a mother of twins. During the program, she tearfully opened up about her conflicts with her husband over childcare and the difficulties caused by their poor communication.

Oh Cho-hee and her husband live apart during the week, leaving her to handle the twins' childcare on her own. Their differences over childcare, housework and financial matters have added to the conflict, drawing sympathy from viewers.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.