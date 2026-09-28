Kim Na-young and MY Q Welcome a New Family Member Just One Year After Marriage... Dog Becomes Their "Third" After Two Sons

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Kim Na-young revealed her affection for a new family member by introducing the dog she recently welcomed into her family.

On the 28th, Kim Na-young shared photos on social media along with the caption, "Pangga, the third in our family."

The photos showed Kim Na-young taking a walk with the dog, which had recently joined the family. She crouched down to meet the dog's gaze and looked at it affectionately, expressing her love.

Kim Na-young then said, "A photo with the first, second and third all in it," referring to her two sons, CNU and Lee-jun, and expressing her joy at welcoming the dog as the family's "third." The couple and their two sons were all smiles as they welcomed the new family member.

Their daily life with the dog continued at home. While exploring the house, the dog picked up a shoe and looked at Kim Na-young. Kim Na-young smiled brightly and said, "It's truly adorable no matter what it does."

The name of the dog, Topanga, also carries a special meaning. In November last year, MY Q recalled a trip to the United States on social media and said, "The place that left the deepest impression on me during the trip was Topanga, about an hour northwest of Los Angeles."

At the time, he said, "Around then, the children wanted to raise a dog. We all agreed that if we adopted one, we would name it Topanga," adding, "The children's wish to bring home the dog that was the weakest, loneliest and most in need of protection still resonates with me so warmly."

Meanwhile, Kim Na-young married in 2015 but divorced in 2019, after which she raised her two sons on her own. She began publicly dating singer and painter MY Q in 2021 and remarried him in October 2025.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.