"Oldest Mother in the Entertainment Industry" Han Da-gam, 47, Welcomes Son: "I'm Glad I Overcame the Difficult Moments"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Actress Han Da-gam shared her overwhelming joy after welcoming her first son six years after getting married.

On the 28th, Han Da-gam posted a photo on social media along with a message that read, "Chaltteogi has finally been born healthy into this world. Thank you so, so much for congratulating us."

The photo showed Han Da-gam's son, who was born on the 22nd, sticking out his adorable little feet. His tiny, cute soles brought smiles even to those who saw them.

Han Da-gam said, "The past days, when so many people supported and encouraged me, seem to have flashed before my eyes, and they gave me so much strength." She added, "I am also doing well health-wise and recovering nicely. I am truly grateful to everyone who sent so many congratulatory and supportive messages."

She continued, "Receiving this precious baby as a gift was truly thanks to all of you. It has only been a few days, but when I look at Chaltteogi's face, I feel that I did well to endure the time I spent taking care of myself and the difficult moments when I wanted to give up."

Finally, she said, "I will raise the baby to be healthy. This is a deeply moving moment that has made me once again realize the preciousness of new life. I would like to thank everyone who congratulated me once again."

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam married a businessman one year her senior in 2020. In April, six years after her marriage, she announced her pregnancy and drew attention by saying, "I have become the oldest mother in the entertainment industry."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.