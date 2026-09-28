Nana’s Much-Discussed Lips Look Completely Different... Touching Them with Her Finger in a “Milan Update”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Nana, an actress and former member of After School, has drawn attention by sharing an update showing a noticeably different look.

On the 28th, Nana shared photos taken at a photo shoot on her social media, mentioning the Italian luxury brand Ferragamo.

In the photos, Nana created a striking look in a sleeveless black leather outfit. Her short hairstyle and chic expression came together to highlight her signature sophisticated style.

The change in her lips, which had recently drawn considerable attention, was particularly noticeable. Nana, who had previously attracted interest with fuller lips, appeared more natural than before, drawing fans’ attention.

Nana recently received unexpected attention over her appearance following her role in the Netflix series “The Scandal.”

After “The Scandal,” released on the 18th, some viewers commented that Nana’s lips, as she played a character in a story set during the Joseon era, did not fit the period setting.

As reactions to her appearance continued, Nana addressed the issue herself on the 22nd through a platform where she communicates with fans.

At the time, Nana said that if her lips had made other people uncomfortable, she believed she was responsible for her choice. She also expressed her view that, as an actress, she should have taken the nature of the production into consideration.

She went on to say that she felt sorry and worried that fans who support her might be hurt by the related reactions. She also expressed her determination to work toward sharing positive stories with her fans in the future.

Nana later appeared at official fashion events. She reportedly left for Milan, Italy, on the 24th to attend Ferragamo’s 2027 spring/summer women’s fashion show.

The newly released photos show Nana at the local fashion show and a related photo shoot. She showcased a bold fashion sense by pairing leather outfits with a short hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Nana took on the role of Hee-yeon, a widow who had remained chaste for many years, in “The Scandal,” marking her first challenge in historical-drama acting.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.